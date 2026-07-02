India Said On Thursday That Its Deputy Foreign Minister And A State Governor Would Represent The Country At The State Funeral Of Irans Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Governor Of Bihar

India announced on Thursday that it will send a high-level delegation to Iran for the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran.

Bihar's governor, Syed Ata Hasnain, and Deputy Foreign Minister Pabitra Margherita will be present at the ceremony, emphasizing the deep civilizational ties and robust people-to-people connections between India and Iran.

Khamenei, who led Iran for 36 years and opposed Washington, was killed on February 28 amid a major conflict in the Gulf. The funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and end with his burial in Mashhad on July 9.