India to Attend the Funeral of Iran's Former Supreme Leader
India will send its deputy foreign minister and Bihar's governor to Iran for the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attendance signifies strong bilateral cultural ties and lays a foundation for ongoing political and economic collaboration between India and Iran.
India announced on Thursday that it will send a high-level delegation to Iran for the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran.
Bihar's governor, Syed Ata Hasnain, and Deputy Foreign Minister Pabitra Margherita will be present at the ceremony, emphasizing the deep civilizational ties and robust people-to-people connections between India and Iran.
Khamenei, who led Iran for 36 years and opposed Washington, was killed on February 28 amid a major conflict in the Gulf. The funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and end with his burial in Mashhad on July 9.