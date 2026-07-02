India to Attend the Funeral of Iran's Former Supreme Leader

India will send its deputy foreign minister and Bihar's governor to Iran for the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attendance signifies strong bilateral cultural ties and lays a foundation for ongoing political and economic collaboration between India and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Said On Thursday That Its Deputy Foreign Minister And A State Governor Would Represent The Country At The State Funeral Of Irans Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Governor Of Bihar | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:11 IST
India to Attend the Funeral of Iran's Former Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

India announced on Thursday that it will send a high-level delegation to Iran for the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran.

Bihar's governor, Syed Ata Hasnain, and Deputy Foreign Minister Pabitra Margherita will be present at the ceremony, emphasizing the deep civilizational ties and robust people-to-people connections between India and Iran.

Khamenei, who led Iran for 36 years and opposed Washington, was killed on February 28 amid a major conflict in the Gulf. The funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and end with his burial in Mashhad on July 9.

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