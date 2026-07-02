Merz Unveils Comprehensive Reforms for Germany's Economic Resilience

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented a 34-point reform package targeting pensions, taxes, and labor, aiming to enhance growth and competitiveness without compromising social welfare. The reforms include pension age adjustments, tax reliefs, labor market changes, and sectoral support in a bid to pass them through parliament by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Outlined A Package Of Pension | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:18 IST
Merz Unveils Comprehensive Reforms for Germany's Economic Resilience
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz introduced an ambitious 34-point reform package designed to invigorate the country's economy while safeguarding social welfare. The reforms focus on crucial areas such as pensions, taxes, labor, industry, technology, and energy infrastructure.

The pension reforms propose a capital markets-based component and a phased increase in retirement age, addressing long-term sustainability. Tax cuts include over €600 relief for working families with two children, with higher taxes on top earners helping to balance the fiscal budget.

Labor reforms target reduced sick leave delays and expand contract flexibility. The strategy also intensifies investment in technology and industry, alongside measures to curb welfare fraud and streamline bureaucracy to drive competitiveness and growth.

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