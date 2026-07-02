Everton Signs Championship Star Hayden Hackney

Everton has announced the acquisition of midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, strengthening their squad with a five-year contract for the renowned Championship talent.

Although the specifics of the transfer fee were not revealed, it is estimated to be around 16.5 million pounds, as reported by British media.

Hackney, recognized as the Championship Player of the Season, brings with him a wealth of experience following an impressive season as the captain of Middlesbrough, who fell short in the league playoffs.