Himachal Pradesh's First Fruit Export to Oman: A Gateway to Global Markets

In a historic leap for Himachal Pradesh's horticulture industry, the state has successfully exported its first-ever shipment of fresh cherries and plums to Oman. This milestone signifies a promising entry into international markets for the state's produce, buoyed by the efforts of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to boost global access to agricultural products.

The inaugural consignment, amounting to 800 kilograms of fruit, was ceremonially dispatched by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Upon its arrival in Oman, the Indian Embassy in Muscat launched a promotional campaign that highlighted the fruits' premium quality, garnering positive reactions from local consumers.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the importance of this development as a significant step towards achieving global recognition for Himachal's horticulture sector. He called on farmers to maintain high quality and adopt scientific cultivation practices to cement the state's reputation as a reliable supplier of premium produce. The export was facilitated by APEDA, working closely with regional departments and logistics partners to ensure compliance with international standards.