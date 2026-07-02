Energy Surge Powers European Blue-Chip Earnings

A Jump In Energy Company Profits Is Set To Drive European Bluechip Earnings Growth In The Second Quarter

The second quarter is set to see a notable rise in European blue-chip earnings, with energy companies leading the charge. Fresh forecasts reveal a strong 14.5% growth in earnings for the STOXX 600 companies, significantly driven by the energy sector.

Excluding energy, earnings growth dwindles to a meager 5.5%. These figures underscore the critical role that oil and gas groups play in shaping the region's earnings landscape.

As European markets continue to wrestle with broader economic challenges, the energy sector's strong performance offers a glimmer of optimism, albeit overshadowing uneven growth across other industries.