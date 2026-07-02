Wales Gears Up: Six Changes for Nations Championship Opener

Wales Have Made Six Changes And Moved Louis Reeszammit Back To Wing To Take On Fiji In Their Opening Nations Championship Test On Saturday Reeszammit

Wales has revamped its lineup with six changes as they prepare for the Nations Championship against Fiji on Saturday. Key changes include Louis Rees-Zammit's return to the wing, reflecting his preference despite a recent injury setback.

The team has recalled scrum-half Tomos Williams, prop Rhys Carre, and lock Adam Beard, who were unavailable for last week's match against the Barbarians. Additionally, Josh Adams and Alex Mann have been included by coach Steve Tandy.

Adam Beard's return comes after participating in Montpellier's French Top 14 final defeat. Ben Warren, uncapped, is listed among the substitutes, ready to make his debut for the national side.