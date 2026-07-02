Wales Gears Up: Six Changes for Nations Championship Opener

Wales has made significant roster changes for their Nations Championship opener against Fiji, including shifting Louis Rees-Zammit back to the wing. Rees-Zammit, Tomos Williams, Rhys Carre, and Adam Beard return, while Josh Adams and Alex Mann join the lineup. Ben Warren is set for potential debut from the bench.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wales Have Made Six Changes And Moved Louis Reeszammit Back To Wing To Take On Fiji In Their Opening Nations Championship Test On Saturday Reeszammit | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:19 IST
Wales Gears Up: Six Changes for Nations Championship Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wales has revamped its lineup with six changes as they prepare for the Nations Championship against Fiji on Saturday. Key changes include Louis Rees-Zammit's return to the wing, reflecting his preference despite a recent injury setback.

The team has recalled scrum-half Tomos Williams, prop Rhys Carre, and lock Adam Beard, who were unavailable for last week's match against the Barbarians. Additionally, Josh Adams and Alex Mann have been included by coach Steve Tandy.

Adam Beard's return comes after participating in Montpellier's French Top 14 final defeat. Ben Warren, uncapped, is listed among the substitutes, ready to make his debut for the national side.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
3
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
4
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026