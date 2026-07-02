India's Electric Mobility Shift: Green Growth and Governance Lead the Way

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlights green growth and sustainable reforms as vital to India's electric mobility future. The government aims to streamline approvals and strengthen infrastructure, with a focus on domestic manufacturing and strategic mineral sourcing. Successful collaboration between stakeholders is essential for global competitiveness and technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:24 IST
India's Electric Mobility Shift: Green Growth and Governance Lead the Way
Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Photo/ASSOCHAM). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, emphasized the importance of green growth and faster environmental reforms in shaping India's electric mobility future. Addressing the ASSOCHAM National Conclave, Yadav stressed the need for sustainable infrastructure, transparent governance, and robust manufacturing to drive the transition.

The government is prioritizing quicker environmental clearances, simplified compliance, and the expansion of the PARIVESH platform, now enhanced with AI for decision support. These initiatives aim to extend approval validity and bolster supply chain resilience, battery recycling, and critical mineral sourcing as part of sustainable industrial development.

Yadav stated, "Our transition to electric mobility is intertwined with broader goals of sustainable development and transparent governance." Echoing similar sentiments, Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister, pointed out the strategic imperative of electric mobility beyond its initial environmental rationale, urging accelerated commercial vehicle adoption.

ASSOCHAM President, Nirmal K Minda, highlighted government efforts like PM E-DRIVE and Production Linked Incentive schemes as catalysts for momentum, advocating for stronger partnerships among government, industry, and academia. Nishant Arya of the ASSOCHAM National Council underscored India's potential in exporting clean technology.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd's Managing Director, Thiru D Mohan, cited the Delhi EV Policy as a model for states, emphasizing the need for electric public transport expansion. ASSOCHAM Secretary General, Saurabh Sanyal, reiterated the chamber's commitment to policy advocacy, aiming for a collaborative approach to enhance India's standing as an electric mobility leader.

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