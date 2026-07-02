South Africa Reinforces Coordinated Response to Irregular Migration

While welcoming the peaceful conduct of the recent demonstrations, Cachalia noted that organisers have indicated protests could continue every Thursday until the local government elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:19 IST
South Africa Reinforces Coordinated Response to Irregular Migration
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has reaffirmed the South African government's commitment to tackling irregular migration through a coordinated approach involving multiple departments and agencies.

Speaking at a high-level meeting following recent demonstrations against illegal immigration, Cachalia said the government's strategy combines stronger border security, enforcement of the rule of law, efforts to eliminate corruption within the immigration system and decisive action against violence and criminal activity. He added that the approach also includes reviewing legislation where needed and working closely with other African countries to develop a more unified response to migration challenges across the region.

Inter-Ministerial Committee leads national strategy

Cachalia said the government's response is being coordinated through the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, which oversees dedicated work streams covering areas such as law enforcement and strategic communications. The meeting brought together Deputy Ministers of Police, the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), premiers from all nine provinces, community safety MECs, executive mayors of metropolitan municipalities, senior SAPS leadership and metro police chiefs.

While welcoming the peaceful conduct of the recent demonstrations, Cachalia noted that organisers have indicated protests could continue every Thursday until the local government elections. He said this makes continued cooperation between political leaders and law enforcement agencies essential to maintaining public safety.

Provinces seek support on repatriation challenges

Participants thanked SAPS members for their professionalism and dedication in managing the demonstrations while maintaining public order. Provincial leaders also raised concerns about the practical challenges involved in repatriating undocumented foreign nationals and requested additional support from the Inter-Ministerial Committee, particularly in provinces where repatriation centres have been established.

Responding to those concerns, Cachalia reiterated the government's commitment to a whole-of-government approach and said he would present the issues raised during the meeting to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, chaired by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mamoloko Kubayi, when it meets on Friday.

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