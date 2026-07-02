Bharat Tex 2026 to Showcase India's Textile Strength on Global Stage

India is set to host Bharat Tex 2026, the country's largest global textile exhibition, from 14 to 17 July at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together the entire textile value chain on one international platform. Organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation, with support from the Ministry of Textiles, the event will highlight India's growing role in textiles, fashion, sustainability, technology, innovation, investment and global trade.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F Vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, the event has evolved into a major platform for business partnerships, investment, sourcing and policy discussions. Manufacturers, exporters, buyers, investors, designers, artisans, start-ups, technology providers and policymakers from around the world are expected to participate. The third edition is projected to attract more than 7,000 international buyers, 1.3 lakh trade visitors, showcase over 20,000 textile products, and span 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space.

Global participation and investment take centre stage

More than 1,600 exhibitors will present products across the textile value chain, including fibre, yarn, fabrics, apparel, fashion, home textiles, technical textiles and supporting industries. Textile clusters such as Tiruppur, Ichalkaranji and Ahmedabad will also be featured, highlighting India's manufacturing strengths. The event will welcome exhibitors from 14 countries, while speakers from over 20 nations are expected to join more than 350 industry experts, policymakers and business leaders for discussions on the future of the global textile industry.

Eight states, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, will participate as sponsor states. Nine additional states and Union Territories will showcase their textile ecosystems, investment opportunities and manufacturing capabilities. The programme includes over 100 knowledge sessions, covering themes such as trade, sustainability, technological innovation, policy reforms, Industry 5.0, product development and global sourcing trends. Organisers also expect nearly 3,500 business-to-business meetings, 100 business-to-government meetings, and the signing of more than 20 memorandums of understanding covering trade, technology, sustainability and investment.

Digital tools and sustainability drive business opportunities

Bharat Tex 2026 will also feature dedicated State Investor Connect Sessions, allowing states to present industrial infrastructure, PM MITRA textile parks, policy incentives and investment opportunities to domestic and international investors. The event will host the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2026, recognising excellence in areas such as resource efficiency, renewable energy, circular economy, sustainable materials, responsible business practices and industry collaboration.

To improve the visitor experience, organisers have launched the Bharat Tex 2026 mobile app, allowing exhibitors, buyers and delegates to schedule meetings, access digital badges, navigate exhibition halls and receive AI-powered assistance. A Pre-Fair Directory has also been introduced to help buyers identify potential suppliers and arrange meetings before the exhibition begins.

With growing participation from governments, businesses and international delegations, Bharat Tex 2026 is expected to strengthen India's position as a global textile manufacturing and sourcing hub while creating new opportunities for exports, investment, technology partnerships and sustainable growth.