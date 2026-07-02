IC Electricals Launches IPO to Fuel Growth and Modernization

IC Electricals Company Limited, a key player in the manufacture of electronic equipment for railway applications, is making waves with its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company stands poised to expand its capabilities in delivering advanced engineering solutions to Indian Railways.

Scheduled to open for subscription on July 3, 2026, and close on July 7, 2026, the IPO is exclusively a fresh issue, set at a price band of ₹94 to ₹99. Proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform, the IPO aspires to raise ₹47.91 crore to bolster its working capital and support general corporate purposes.

The leadership at IC Electricals, led by Managing Director Sunil Kumar Verma, has reaffirmed their commitment to innovation and reliability in railway solutions. Verma emphasized the firm's robust relationships with Indian Railways and how the IPO will further align the company with Indian Railways' modernization efforts, paving the way for future growth.