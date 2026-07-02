NEW DELHI — As international football enthusiasts gather in the United States this summer, an unlikely culinary star has emerged: ranch dressing. Videos of visitors sampling this quintessentially American condiment for the first time have taken social media by storm, highlighting its unexpected global appeal.

With creamy texture and tangy flavor, ranch has long been a favorite in American cuisine. However, California is offering a new, healthier version: Walnut Ranch. Crafted with nutrient-rich California walnuts, this innovative dressing provides a nutty twist, enhanced without eggs or dairy, offering a smooth, refreshing experience.

Chef Robert Danhi's Walnut Ranch is adaptable for various dishes, from enhancing summer salads to serving as a rich dip for veggies. As the world discovers America's ranch obsession, this feel-good version offers an exciting alternative for health-conscious food lovers seeking a taste of American tradition.