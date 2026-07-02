Walnut Ranch Dressing: The New Star on the American Table

As international fans flock to the U.S. for football, ranch dressing gains unexpected fame. California's Walnut Ranch offers a healthier twist on this staple, weaving walnuts' nutty taste into a creamy, egg-free delight. Perfect as a salad dressing or dip, this creation is capturing tastebuds worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:57 IST
Walnut Ranch Dressing: The New Star on the American Table
California Walnut Ranch. Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI — As international football enthusiasts gather in the United States this summer, an unlikely culinary star has emerged: ranch dressing. Videos of visitors sampling this quintessentially American condiment for the first time have taken social media by storm, highlighting its unexpected global appeal.

With creamy texture and tangy flavor, ranch has long been a favorite in American cuisine. However, California is offering a new, healthier version: Walnut Ranch. Crafted with nutrient-rich California walnuts, this innovative dressing provides a nutty twist, enhanced without eggs or dairy, offering a smooth, refreshing experience.

Chef Robert Danhi's Walnut Ranch is adaptable for various dishes, from enhancing summer salads to serving as a rich dip for veggies. As the world discovers America's ranch obsession, this feel-good version offers an exciting alternative for health-conscious food lovers seeking a taste of American tradition.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026