Market Rebound: U.S. Stocks Surge after Surprising Jobs Report

Us Stocks Followed Their European Counterparts Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks mirrored European trends on Thursday, climbing as the dollar weakened. A softer-than-expected June employment report reduced the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end.

Despite adding just 57,000 jobs last month, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, nearing full employment. This unexpected dip prompted immediate market reactions, with gold prices rising sharply.

While some investors anticipate a rate hike by year’s end, geopolitical developments and war-associated economic risks still weigh heavily. As global shares climbed, the cryptocurrency market also saw gains, with notable increases in bitcoin and ethereum.