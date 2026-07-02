Market Rebound: U.S. Stocks Surge after Surprising Jobs Report

U.S. stocks rose sharply as June's employment report revealed softer-than-expected growth, reducing the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike this year. While 57,000 jobs were added—a slowdown from May—the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%. Gold prices soared, and the U.S. dollar dipped following the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stocks Followed Their European Counterparts Higher On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:23 IST
Market Rebound: U.S. Stocks Surge after Surprising Jobs Report
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U.S. stocks mirrored European trends on Thursday, climbing as the dollar weakened. A softer-than-expected June employment report reduced the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end.

Despite adding just 57,000 jobs last month, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, nearing full employment. This unexpected dip prompted immediate market reactions, with gold prices rising sharply.

While some investors anticipate a rate hike by year’s end, geopolitical developments and war-associated economic risks still weigh heavily. As global shares climbed, the cryptocurrency market also saw gains, with notable increases in bitcoin and ethereum.

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