Global Market Shake-Up: Mixed Signals on Stocks and Interest Rates

A Gauge Of Stocks Across The World Ended Little Changed On Thursday As Declining Semiconductor Shares Were Offset By Optimism Over The Future Path Of Interest Rate Hikes From The Us Federal Reserve

The global market concluded Thursday with minimal changes, as semiconductor shares fell but were balanced by optimism regarding U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. South Korea's KOSPI index dropped nearly 8% due to Meta Platforms' AI capacity concerns, while U.S. semiconductor shares decreased by 5.5%.

European stocks rose slightly, encouraged by hopes of fewer rate hikes. U.S. job growth figures also suggested a slowdown, lessening expectations for immediate Fed action. The dollar index fell 0.52%, marking its largest two-month drop, and emerging market currencies saw gains. Oil prices remained steady amidst U.S.-Iran discussions.

In equity markets, the S&P 500 stayed flat, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones showed contrasting movements. Despite a mixed showing, MSCI's global stock gauge slightly rose, supported by a weaker dollar. Investors eye further developments as markets close for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.