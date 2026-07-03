Global Market Shake-Up: Mixed Signals on Stocks and Interest Rates
Global stocks showed little change as optimism over potential U.S. interest rate hikes was balanced by the decline in semiconductor shares. U.S. job growth slowed, affecting rate hike expectations, while the dollar weakened. Oil prices remained stable, and key indices experienced mixed movements on the final trading day before a holiday.
The global market concluded Thursday with minimal changes, as semiconductor shares fell but were balanced by optimism regarding U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. South Korea's KOSPI index dropped nearly 8% due to Meta Platforms' AI capacity concerns, while U.S. semiconductor shares decreased by 5.5%.
European stocks rose slightly, encouraged by hopes of fewer rate hikes. U.S. job growth figures also suggested a slowdown, lessening expectations for immediate Fed action. The dollar index fell 0.52%, marking its largest two-month drop, and emerging market currencies saw gains. Oil prices remained steady amidst U.S.-Iran discussions.
In equity markets, the S&P 500 stayed flat, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones showed contrasting movements. Despite a mixed showing, MSCI's global stock gauge slightly rose, supported by a weaker dollar. Investors eye further developments as markets close for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
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