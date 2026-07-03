Global Market Shake-Up: Mixed Signals on Stocks and Interest Rates

Global stocks showed little change as optimism over potential U.S. interest rate hikes was balanced by the decline in semiconductor shares. U.S. job growth slowed, affecting rate hike expectations, while the dollar weakened. Oil prices remained stable, and key indices experienced mixed movements on the final trading day before a holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Gauge Of Stocks Across The World Ended Little Changed On Thursday As Declining Semiconductor Shares Were Offset By Optimism Over The Future Path Of Interest Rate Hikes From The Us Federal Reserve | Updated: 03-07-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 02:51 IST
Global Market Shake-Up: Mixed Signals on Stocks and Interest Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global market concluded Thursday with minimal changes, as semiconductor shares fell but were balanced by optimism regarding U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. South Korea's KOSPI index dropped nearly 8% due to Meta Platforms' AI capacity concerns, while U.S. semiconductor shares decreased by 5.5%.

European stocks rose slightly, encouraged by hopes of fewer rate hikes. U.S. job growth figures also suggested a slowdown, lessening expectations for immediate Fed action. The dollar index fell 0.52%, marking its largest two-month drop, and emerging market currencies saw gains. Oil prices remained steady amidst U.S.-Iran discussions.

In equity markets, the S&P 500 stayed flat, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones showed contrasting movements. Despite a mixed showing, MSCI's global stock gauge slightly rose, supported by a weaker dollar. Investors eye further developments as markets close for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026