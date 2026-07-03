Dow Sets Record High Ahead of Independence Day as Job Reports Soften Rate Hike Fears

The Dow Rose More Than To A Record Closing High On Thursday Ahead Of The Long Holiday Weekend As A Softerthanexpected Us Jobs Report Eased Worries About Interest Rate Hikes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed over 1%, reaching a record closing high prior to the long holiday weekend, following a lackluster U.S. jobs report that alleviated concerns about Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq fell as semiconductor stocks experienced a significant downturn.

The Dow marked a fourth consecutive week of gains, a first since October 2024, while the S&P 500 remained flat. On the economic front, the addition of 57,000 jobs in the U.S.—much lower than anticipated—coupled with a consistent unemployment rate of 4.2%, has decreased expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Despite broader market gains, the semiconductor index dropped sharply by 5.4%, with Nvidia and SanDisk shares falling. Tesla's stock also declined 7.5% despite posting better-than-expected delivery numbers for the second quarter. The overall trading volume was below the average of recent sessions due to the holiday weekend.