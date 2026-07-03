Zoho Adjusts Arattai Features Amid Regulatory Heat

Zoho's Arattai app is dropping its username-based account feature to comply with new Indian regulations. This move follows governmental scrutiny over potential risks associated with usernames, such as fraud and impersonation. The decision aligns with India's recent notice to Meta regarding similar concerns with WhatsApp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:22 IST
Zoho Adjusts Arattai Features Amid Regulatory Heat
Arattai to disable user-name based feature (Photo/x_@Arattai). Image Credit: ANI

Zoho Corporation has announced that its instant messaging application, Arattai, will no longer support a username-based account system. The decision, made public by co-founder Sridhar Vembu through his official account, is a response to newly implemented regulatory changes in India.

The move coincides with increased governmental attention after a notice was issued to Meta regarding WhatsApp's upcoming 'usernames' feature in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has raised concerns about potential risks like online fraud, phishing, and digital arrest scams, which prompted the regulatory shift.

The Indian government cautioned that the 'usernames' feature could lead to heightened incidences of impersonation and identity spoofing, posing risks especially when usernames closely resemble those of genuine entities. Authorities have demanded a comprehensive explanation from Meta and halted the feature's launch pending further consultation.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026