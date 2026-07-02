Concerns Arise Over WhatsApp Username Feature; Potential for Impersonation Highlighted by AAP's Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia voiced concerns over WhatsApp's new username feature after finding key variations of his name, including those associated with AAP, were unavailable. This sparked fears of potential impersonation and misleading activities. WhatsApp has assured multiple safeguard layers but faces governmental scrutiny before fully rolling out the feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:33 IST
Concerns Arise Over WhatsApp Username Feature; Potential for Impersonation Highlighted by AAP's Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia has raised alarms over WhatsApp's planned introduction of usernames after several variations of his name coupled with 'AAP' were already reserved.

Sisodia expressed his reservations on the social media platform X on Wednesday. He noted his attempts to secure a username combining his name and the party's acronym were thwarted due to prior reservations by others, leading to concerns about impersonation risks.

Sisodia stressed the urgency for WhatsApp and its parent company Meta to establish stricter verification protocols to prevent the misuse of public identities. Meanwhile, the government has cautioned WhatsApp against rolling out the feature without proper consultations, emphasizing the threat of impersonation and identity manipulation.

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