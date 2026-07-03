China Stock Rally: Market Rebound and Impacts
China stocks bounced back following a recent drop in chipmakers, while Hong Kong shares gained further as a lackluster U.S. jobs report suggested ongoing supportive measures by the Federal Reserve.
On Friday, China stocks saw a resurgence following a steep decline in the semiconductor sector during the previous trading session.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's stock market continued its upward trajectory. This movement was largely driven by a weak U.S. jobs report, which bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would maintain a supportive monetary policy stance.
Investors are now closely observing how these economic indicators and central bank actions influence the ongoing market trends in China and Hong Kong.