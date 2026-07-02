Market Jitters: Dollar Drops, Yen Surges, and Chipmakers Slide Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
The dollar weakened as investors anticipate U.S. jobs data that could influence a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The yen spiked amidst intervention speculation, while chipmaker stocks fell after strong quarterly gains. Economic indicators and geopolitical developments continue to shape financial market dynamics.
The dollar experienced a decline on Thursday as traders awaited U.S. jobs data that could determine the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase this year. Meanwhile, oil prices continued their downward trend, and chipmaker stocks plummeted following impressive quarterly performances.
Market forecasts are currently pricing in one U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike by October, with a 40% chance of another by year-end. Hot jobs data would reinforce these expectations, potentially boosting U.S. yields and the dollar, while a weaker outcome could challenge current market pricing strategies.
The yen experienced sudden appreciation in early European trading, tumbling the dollar, amidst speculation of Japanese government intervention. Meanwhile, semiconductor stocks faced losses in Asia, following strong previous gains, impacted by profit-taking and potential strategic positioning shifts.