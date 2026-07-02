Market Volatility Amid Rate Hike Speculations and AI-Driven Shifts

Asian markets reflect volatility as investors rotate from chipmakers despite stellar quarters. Key economic indicators, like U.S. jobs data, hold potential market influences. Oil prices dip, influenced by diplomatic talks, while investor strategies adapt amidst rampant AI-driven rallies and upcoming financial forecasts in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Shares Skidded On Thursday As Investors Rotated Out Of Chipmakers Following A Stellar Quarter | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:41 IST
Market Volatility Amid Rate Hike Speculations and AI-Driven Shifts
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Asian shares tumbled on Thursday as investors shifted focus away from the once-booming chipmakers. This decline followed a spectacular fiscal quarter for the tech industry. Meanwhile, global economic attention turns to U.S. employment data, providing clues about potential interest rate hikes.

Oil prices have reached new lows, as geopolitical winds redirect trajectories; Brent crude lost 0.8%, pricing at $71 a barrel, following positive Iran-U.S. talks in Qatar and increased oil transit through key maritime chokepoints. Despite regional downturns, Hong Kong reversed the trend with a 1.8% gain.

Central banks remain central to steering economic forecasts. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh affirmed commitments to inflation targets at a global forum, quelling Treasury bond impacts. As jobs data looms, Treasuries reacted with climbing yields, while the U.S. dollar maintained strength amidst global currency fluctuations.

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