Market Volatility Amid Rate Hike Speculations and AI-Driven Shifts

Asian Shares Skidded On Thursday As Investors Rotated Out Of Chipmakers Following A Stellar Quarter

Asian shares tumbled on Thursday as investors shifted focus away from the once-booming chipmakers. This decline followed a spectacular fiscal quarter for the tech industry. Meanwhile, global economic attention turns to U.S. employment data, providing clues about potential interest rate hikes.

Oil prices have reached new lows, as geopolitical winds redirect trajectories; Brent crude lost 0.8%, pricing at $71 a barrel, following positive Iran-U.S. talks in Qatar and increased oil transit through key maritime chokepoints. Despite regional downturns, Hong Kong reversed the trend with a 1.8% gain.

Central banks remain central to steering economic forecasts. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh affirmed commitments to inflation targets at a global forum, quelling Treasury bond impacts. As jobs data looms, Treasuries reacted with climbing yields, while the U.S. dollar maintained strength amidst global currency fluctuations.