Burkina Faso Backs African Development Fund With New Contribution

Burkina Faso has pledged XOF 100 million (about US$167,000) to the seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17), marking its first financial contribution to the concessional lending arm of the African Development Bank Group. The move reflects a growing effort by African countries to play a larger role in financing the continent's own development instead of relying primarily on external funding.

Minister of Economy and Finance Aboubakar Nacanabo said the contribution demonstrates Burkina Faso's belief that African nations should take greater responsibility for shaping and financing their future. The pledge also supports the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD), which encourages stronger domestic resource mobilisation, greater cooperation among African financial institutions, and increased investment in the continent's development priorities.

Five decades of investment have supported national growth

Burkina Faso's decision builds on more than 50 years of partnership with the African Development Fund. Since 1972, the Fund has financed over 120 projects in the country with commitments exceeding US$2.4 billion. Investments have supported agriculture, transport, energy, water and sanitation, social development, and other sectors that are essential to long-term economic growth.

The recent project financed through the African Emergency Food Production Facility helped increase agricultural output during a period of rising pressure on food supplies. The programme distributed nearly 8,500 tonnes of seeds to more than 275,000 farmers and over 34,000 tonnes of fertiliser to almost 325,000 producers. As a result, crop yields increased significantly, contributing more than 1.18 million tonnes to the country's agricultural production.

Infrastructure projects strengthen trade and regional integration

The African Development Fund has also supported major transport infrastructure linking Burkina Faso with neighbouring countries. The US$325 million rehabilitation of the Lomé-Cinkansé-Ouagadougou corridor, financed largely by the Fund and the Fragile States Facility, upgraded 303 kilometres of road across Burkina Faso and Togo, improving trade, transport efficiency, and road safety.

The project also included rural roads and community facilities, helping local producers connect more easily with regional markets. Trade between Burkina Faso and Togo increased by 33 percent after improvements to a key section of the corridor.

Nacanabo said Burkina Faso's contribution reflects confidence in a partnership focused on innovation, structural economic transformation, and practical results for citizens. The African Development Bank Group said the pledge adds momentum to the broader goal of increasing African ownership of the institutions and financing mechanisms that support the continent's long-term development.