UN to Close Human Rights Office in Burkina Faso

The United Nations Human Rights Office will close its office in Burkina Faso by 30 November 2026 after the country's authorities indefinitely suspended its operations earlier this year. The decision follows months of discussions that failed to restore the office's activities after they were halted over a press release urging the Government to protect civic space.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he deeply regretted the outcome, noting that the suspension had made it impossible for the office to carry out its work and fulfil its mandate in the country.

UN pledges to continue engagement on human rights

Türk said the closure of the country office would not end the UN's commitment to supporting human rights in Burkina Faso. He said his office would continue working with the Government, national institutions, civil society organisations, and other partners to promote and protect human rights through other forms of cooperation.

The High Commissioner explained that extensive engagement with the authorities over the past three months had not resolved the situation, leaving the UN with no option but to wind down its in-country presence.

Office supported monitoring and security force training

The UN Human Rights Office established its Burkina Faso office in October 2021 to strengthen human rights protection during a period of growing security challenges. Since then, the office has monitored and documented human rights issues, engaged with government officials on human rights concerns, and provided training on international human rights and humanitarian law.

Nearly 4,000 members of Burkina Faso's defence and security forces received training through the programme. While the physical office will close later this year, the UN says it will continue looking for ways to support human rights efforts in the country despite the absence of a permanent in-country presence.