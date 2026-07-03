Electric Vehicles Surge in Russia Amid Fuel Crisis

Amid a fuel crisis caused by Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the demand for electric vehicles in Russia is surging. Moscow dealerships report a significant rise in sales, largely driven by Chinese brands. The situation is pushing Russia's EV market into uncharted territories of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Moscow Car Dealership Is Struggling To Keep Up With Demand For New Electric Vehicles From China As Drivers Look To Sidestep A Fuel Crisis That Has Led To Long Queues And Soaring Prices Across Much Of Russia Escalating Ukrainian Strikes On Russian Energy Infrastructure Have Squeezed Gasoline And Diesel Supplies In Recent Weeks | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:23 IST
Electric Vehicles Surge in Russia Amid Fuel Crisis
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A fuel crisis in Russia, exacerbated by Ukrainian strikes on its energy infrastructure, is driving a surge in demand for electric vehicles. Moscow car dealerships report a notable increase in sales as drivers seek alternatives to gasoline and diesel amidst escalating prices and shortages.

Chinese electric vehicle brands are taking the spotlight, with dealerships selling several units daily, compared to just a month before. The founder of EN Cars mentions that interest spans both budget and premium models, with sales accelerating particularly since the crisis began.

The trend is reflected in statistics showing a significant rise in the registration of new EVs and plug-in hybrids. However, logistical challenges, such as a limited charging network and inventory shortages, might pose hurdles for sustained growth, despite a marked increase in charging stations across the country.

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