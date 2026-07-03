Security Lapses Exposed in Trump Assassination Attempt

The Us Secret Service Did Not Receive Local Radio Transmissions About The Gunman Who Attempted To Assassinate President Donald Trump At A Campaign Rally In Butler

A newly released government report has unveiled significant failures by the U.S. Secret Service during an attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The agency missed 102 crucial local radio transmissions about the gunman, Thomas Crooks, according to the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general.

The report reveals that the Secret Service's inability to establish a joint communications setup with local law enforcement left them unprepared, receiving only minimal alerts about Crooks. Despite operational counter drone systems, Crooks managed to fly a drone undetected over the area hours before the attack, due to an under-trained operator failing to test the system ahead of the event.

Amid the Secret Service receiving just five phone calls and three text messages concerning Crooks, the gunman accessed a rooftop and opened fire, injuring multiple people including Trump, and killing a bystander. The report is the latest in a series of criticisms targeting the agency's security protocols.