Drama Unfolds at Wimbledon: Eala and Mertens Upset Tennis Titans

In a thrilling day at Wimbledon, defending champion Iga Swiatek was defeated by Alexandra Eala, while Elena Rybakina fell to Elise Mertens. An emotional Serena Williams withdrew due to injury, and Madison Keys secured a win on July 4. Italian players had strong performances, marking a historic moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Gaping Holes Were Blasted Into The Womens Draw At Wimbledon On Saturday As Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Was Outplayed By Filipino Crowdpleaser Alexandra Eala And Second Seed Elena Rybakina Was Sent Packing By Belgian Elise Mertens Disgruntled Polish Third Seed Swiatek Lost A Titanic Firstset Battle That Lasted Almost Minutes And Had No Answer To A Fearless Eala After That As She Lost Rybakina | Updated: 05-07-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 00:10 IST
Drama Unfolds at Wimbledon: Eala and Mertens Upset Tennis Titans
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Saturday saw dramatic turns at Wimbledon as defending champion Iga Swiatek was outclassed by Filipino sensation Alexandra Eala, while second seed Elena Rybakina suffered a defeat at the hands of Belgian Elise Mertens.

Iga Swiatek, the Polish third seed, endured a grueling first set, losing 7-6(9) 6-2 to the fearless Eala, who claimed a notable victory. Elena Rybakina, who previously won the Australian Open, fell 7-6(4) 6-1, failing to advance.

In an unexpected twist on America's 250th Independence Day, Serena Williams bowed out from an anticipated doubles match due to injury. The day also featured a notable win for Madison Keys over Amanda Anisimova, stirring excitement among American fans.

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