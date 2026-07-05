Drama Unfolds at Wimbledon: Eala and Mertens Upset Tennis Titans
In a thrilling day at Wimbledon, defending champion Iga Swiatek was defeated by Alexandra Eala, while Elena Rybakina fell to Elise Mertens. An emotional Serena Williams withdrew due to injury, and Madison Keys secured a win on July 4. Italian players had strong performances, marking a historic moment.
Saturday saw dramatic turns at Wimbledon as defending champion Iga Swiatek was outclassed by Filipino sensation Alexandra Eala, while second seed Elena Rybakina suffered a defeat at the hands of Belgian Elise Mertens.
Iga Swiatek, the Polish third seed, endured a grueling first set, losing 7-6(9) 6-2 to the fearless Eala, who claimed a notable victory. Elena Rybakina, who previously won the Australian Open, fell 7-6(4) 6-1, failing to advance.
In an unexpected twist on America's 250th Independence Day, Serena Williams bowed out from an anticipated doubles match due to injury. The day also featured a notable win for Madison Keys over Amanda Anisimova, stirring excitement among American fans.
ALSO READ
-
Wimbledon Upsets and Triumphs: Eala and Fritz Shine, Swiatek and Rybakina Fall
-
Alexander Zverev's Grass Court Ascent: Can He Conquer Wimbledon?
-
Arthur Fery's Epic Wimbledon Comeback
-
Alexandra Eala's Wimbledon Triumph: A New National Icon Emerges
-
Madison Keys Triumphs as Williams Sisters Bow Out at Wimbledon