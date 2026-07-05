Ukraine Still Controls The Strategically Important Eastern City Of Kostiantynivka

Ukraine's leadership has dismissed Russian claims of capturing Kostiantynivka, crucial in the eastern region. President Zelenskiy and the General Staff confirmed its defense, countering Russian assertions of control.

Despite Ukrainian denials, Russia announced a six-hour ceasefire to exchange fallen soldiers' remains in Kostiantynivka, seeking to bolster its narrative of control.

The geopolitical battle intensifies as Kostiantynivka remains strategic in the broader contest for the Donetsk region, with both sides engaging in information warfare and efforts to sway international perspectives.