Indian Air Force Wins Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament

The Indian Air Force emerged as champions of the 7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, defeating the Indian Navy 2-1 in an exciting final to lift the prestigious title after ten days of competitive action.

Indian Air Force lifts title after close final

The tournament was held from 23 June to 3 July 2026 at the Amit Singh Bakshi Hockey Stadium at Air Force Station Jalahalli, with 16 teams competing for top honours. The championship match saw the Indian Air Force take on the Indian Navy in a closely contested encounter. The Air Force secured a 2-1 victory, successfully defending its lead to claim the tournament trophy. The closing ceremony took place on 3 July 2026, where Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command, attended as the Chief Guest.

Hockey stars join tournament finale

The event was attended by two distinguished guests from Indian hockey, Baljeet Kaur, an Indian women's hockey player, and P.R. Sreejesh, Olympian and one of India's most celebrated hockey goalkeepers, who participated as Guests of Honour during the prize distribution ceremony.

Their presence added significance to the closing event, highlighting the tournament's role in promoting hockey within the armed forces while encouraging sporting excellence among service personnel. The annual competition, named in honour of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, continues to serve as an important platform for strengthening competitive sports and teamwork across India's defence services.

Individual honours and cash prizes awarded

Several individual awards were presented following the final match. Sergeant Anand Lakra of the Indian Air Force was named Man of the Match for his performance in the final, while AGV (S) Agyapal, also representing the Indian Air Force, received the Player of the Tournament award. The winning Indian Air Force team received the championship trophy along with a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, while runners-up Indian Navy were awarded ₹8 lakh and the runners-up trophy. The successful conclusion of the tournament once again highlighted the Indian Armed Forces' continued commitment to promoting sports, physical fitness, and healthy competition among personnel.