India-France Economic Dialogue: Strengthening Strategic Ties

India and France held an Economic and Financial Dialogue co-chaired by ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Roland Lescure in Aix-en-Provence. The dialogue emphasized economic cooperation, focusing on resilient supply chains and technological collaboration. Both nations aim to deepen bilateral ties and enhance strategic partnerships across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:12 IST
India-France Economic Dialogue: Strengthening Strategic Ties
Nirmala Sitharaman and Roland Lescure (Photo/@PIB). Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to bolster their economic partnership, India and France conducted an Economic and Financial Dialogue, co-chaired by India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and France's Minister of Economy, Roland Lescure, in the city of Aix-en-Provence. This high-level meeting reflects the deepening bilateral ties under their special global strategic partnership.

The dialogue covered multilateral coordination and bilateral cooperation in sectors like high-speed railways, critical minerals, and resilient supply chains. The discourse aimed at aligning the nations' economic policies in platforms such as the G20 and the Paris Club, especially within the context of India's engagement with France's G7 presidency.

Furthermore, the dialogue explored avenues to enhance connectivity between the financial industries of both countries, with an emphasis on supporting trade, investment, and technological collaboration. Both ministers lauded the French Development Agency's contributions to Indian economic projects and agreed to continue using this dialogue for future strategic engagements, potentially meeting again in 2027.

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