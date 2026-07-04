Monsoon Havoc: Rescue Operations Amid Torrential Rains in India

Heavy rainfall relentlessly pounded parts of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Friday night, resulting in significant waterlogging in several low-lying areas and causing disruptions to daily life. Streets in the Bhoiwada neighborhood were inundated, with locals painstakingly working to retrieve vehicles swept away by the deluge.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district experienced persistent rainfall, causing river and stream water levels to surge. In the Kirnapur police station jurisdiction, authorities carried out a rescue operation after receiving reports of 16 villagers from Bhanpur being stranded in the rising floodwaters. The villagers were caught off-guard while working in agricultural fields when the rain-swollen waters cut off their return path. Rapid response teams from Kirnapur and Hatta police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Hawk Force, successfully evacuated the marooned villagers.

All 16 individuals were escorted safely back to their homes despite the turbulent water currents. In the wake of the rescue operations, police officials have urged the public to avoid attempting to cross flooded rivers, streams, and waterlogged roads during the monsoon season, emphasizing the importance of contacting Dial-112 or visiting the nearest police station in emergencies.

On the same day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported further advancements of the Southwest Monsoon into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The ongoing monsoon activity, which continues to advance favorably, has greatly impacted daily life across western India, with Maharashtra and Gujarat witnessing severe waterlogging and commuter disruptions.

Forecasts from the IMD indicate continuous rainfall across the region, with Rajkot experiencing heavy showers on July 3 and widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain anticipated on July 4 and July 5. An orange nowcast warning has been issued by the IMD for areas including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, and the ghat regions of Pune, predicting moderate to intense rain spells in isolated areas.