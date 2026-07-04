Ukraines General Staff On Saturday Denied Russian Claims That Moscows Forces Had Captured The Key Eastern Ukrainian City Of Kostiantynivka We Deny This These Are More Fake Claims

In a firm rebuttal to claims made by Moscow, Ukraine's general staff on Saturday denied reports that Russian forces had captured the pivotal city of Kostiantynivka. This city is seen as strategically significant in the ongoing conflict.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's general staff dismissed the Russian assertions as yet another instance of fake news, underscoring the prevalence of misinformation in the current military discourse.

The denial comes amid heightened tensions and competing narratives between Kyiv and Moscow, with both sides vying for control and influence in the region.