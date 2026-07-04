Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Kostiantynivka Capture
Ukraine's general staff firmly denied Russian assertions that Moscow's forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka, a key city in eastern Ukraine. A general staff official labeled these claims as false, emphasizing the misinformation being spread regarding the strategic city and the ongoing military tensions.
In a firm rebuttal to claims made by Moscow, Ukraine's general staff on Saturday denied reports that Russian forces had captured the pivotal city of Kostiantynivka. This city is seen as strategically significant in the ongoing conflict.
A spokesperson for Ukraine's general staff dismissed the Russian assertions as yet another instance of fake news, underscoring the prevalence of misinformation in the current military discourse.
The denial comes amid heightened tensions and competing narratives between Kyiv and Moscow, with both sides vying for control and influence in the region.