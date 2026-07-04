Maharashtra's Bold Step: Towards a Uniform Civil Code

The Maharashtra government is spearheading efforts to draft a Uniform Civil Code for the state, following in Uttarakhand's footsteps. An expert committee will be formed to draft the code, reflecting upon Dr. Ambedkar's vision and emerging as a pioneer in legislative reform, pending discussions and consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:34 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Step: Towards a Uniform Civil Code
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has taken a major step in shaping the state's legal landscape by embarking on the formulation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This initiative highlights a significant shift in discussions about personal laws and their uniformity across India.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the impending formation of an expert committee during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly. This committee will assess existing legal structures and prepare a draft proposal for a state-specific UCC, aligning with constitutional values rooted in equality and uniformity, as propagated by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Amid a wider national dialogue on UCC, Maharashtra looks to Uttarakhand's pioneering enactment for guidance. Support for a common civil framework echoes throughout states like Gujarat and Assam. Notably, Congress leader Sachin Sawant emphasized the historical context of the Directive Principles's consensus approach, urging for inclusive legislative drafting. Meanwhile, Manisha Kayande of Shiv Sena reiterated the party's steadfast support for this reform, resonating with its traditional ideological stances.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
2
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global
4
Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026