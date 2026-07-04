Maharashtra's Bold Step: Towards a Uniform Civil Code

The Maharashtra government has taken a major step in shaping the state's legal landscape by embarking on the formulation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This initiative highlights a significant shift in discussions about personal laws and their uniformity across India.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the impending formation of an expert committee during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly. This committee will assess existing legal structures and prepare a draft proposal for a state-specific UCC, aligning with constitutional values rooted in equality and uniformity, as propagated by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Amid a wider national dialogue on UCC, Maharashtra looks to Uttarakhand's pioneering enactment for guidance. Support for a common civil framework echoes throughout states like Gujarat and Assam. Notably, Congress leader Sachin Sawant emphasized the historical context of the Directive Principles's consensus approach, urging for inclusive legislative drafting. Meanwhile, Manisha Kayande of Shiv Sena reiterated the party's steadfast support for this reform, resonating with its traditional ideological stances.