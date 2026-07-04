Real Estate Sector Gears Up for AI-Driven Transformation at NAREDCO Conclave 2026

The NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave 2026 in New Delhi emphasized AI integration, sustainable construction, and urban governance as essentials for India's real estate future. Key discussions focused on emerging technologies, policy frameworks, and collaborative efforts needed to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047. The event also launched a significant industry report by NAREDCO and KPMG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 11:09 IST
Real Estate Sector Gears Up for AI-Driven Transformation at NAREDCO Conclave 2026
NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave 2026 and NAREDCO NextGen NCR Conclave Conclude with Strong Consensus on AI and Sustainable Urban Development. Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI— A consensus on the future trajectory of India’s real estate industry emerged at the NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave 2026, underlining an enduring commitment to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainable practices, and robust urban governance. Held on June 19, the event saw participation from top industry leaders and policymakers seeking transformative change.

The conclave brought together a wide array of stakeholders, including regulators, developers, architects, and tech innovators, for in-depth discussions on evolving trends. Focus areas ranged from policy enhancements and technological advancements to sustainability and future urban planning. India’s real estate sector was highlighted as poised for an era of growth bolstered by AI, modern construction techniques, and a concerted industry-government effort.

A pivotal report titled "Advancing India's Housing and Urban Development Agenda," prepared by NAREDCO and KPMG, was released by the Honorable Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, marking a new chapter in the sector’s development strategy. Speakers underscored the necessity for heightened investor confidence and compliance to unlock the sector's multi-trillion-dollar potential, emphasizing collaborative governance as key to achieving the ambitious goals set for Viksit Bharat 2047.

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