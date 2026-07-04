Real Estate Sector Gears Up for AI-Driven Transformation at NAREDCO Conclave 2026

NEW DELHI— A consensus on the future trajectory of India’s real estate industry emerged at the NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave 2026, underlining an enduring commitment to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainable practices, and robust urban governance. Held on June 19, the event saw participation from top industry leaders and policymakers seeking transformative change.

The conclave brought together a wide array of stakeholders, including regulators, developers, architects, and tech innovators, for in-depth discussions on evolving trends. Focus areas ranged from policy enhancements and technological advancements to sustainability and future urban planning. India’s real estate sector was highlighted as poised for an era of growth bolstered by AI, modern construction techniques, and a concerted industry-government effort.

A pivotal report titled "Advancing India's Housing and Urban Development Agenda," prepared by NAREDCO and KPMG, was released by the Honorable Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, marking a new chapter in the sector’s development strategy. Speakers underscored the necessity for heightened investor confidence and compliance to unlock the sector's multi-trillion-dollar potential, emphasizing collaborative governance as key to achieving the ambitious goals set for Viksit Bharat 2047.