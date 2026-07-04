Maharashtra Pioneers Path to Uniform Civil Code

Maharashtra is making strides towards enacting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a development that could reshape the state's approach to personal laws. In a move poised to generate extensive dialogue, it promises to introduce greater legal uniformity while balancing constitutional obligations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to form an expert committee during the state Assembly's monsoon session. This committee will study existing legal frameworks and craft a draft proposal. He emphasized the alignment of UCC with the Directive Principles of State Policy, underscoring the vision of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar for equality and uniformity in areas like marriage and inheritance.

The move comes as nationwide discussions on the UCC gain momentum. With Uttarakhand having already implemented a UCC, Maharashtra aims to draw from its experience. Political reactions varied, with Congress leader Sachin Sawant highlighting the need for consensus, while Shiv Sena’s Manisha Kayande reiterated longstanding support for uniform civil law.