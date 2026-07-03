Kejriwal Criticizes Modi Government over E20 Petrol Experimentation

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday voiced strong criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, alleging that the introduction of E20 petrol is damaging vehicles and decreasing fuel efficiency. Kejriwal, in a video post shared on X, stated that there is widespread anger among the public over the compulsory use of 20% ethanol-blended petrol.

The AAP convenor accused the government of misleading the public, referencing a statement submitted to the Supreme Court on June 30th that termed the E20 fuel rollout as an 'experiment' pending further outcomes. He questioned the ethics of imposing such a widespread change on millions without clear evidence of its safety and efficiency. Highlighting the damage to vehicles and the consequent economic burden on citizens, Kejriwal demanded accountability and urged the government to reconsider its stance.

With plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal called on citizens to contribute suggestions for his letter, emphasizing the need for government responsiveness to voter concerns. The controversy surrounding E20 fuel deepened after Karnataka’s Home Minister Priyank Kharge also criticized the rollout, alleging a lack of public consensus and consultation in the government's decision-making process.