Russia Strikes Eastern Ukraine's Vital Coal Enterprise
In a recent attack in the eastern Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces targeted a coal enterprise, leaving one dead and five injured. The attack also caused significant damage, prompting the suspension of operations at the site. DTEK is assessing damage for future recovery efforts.
A Russian assault on a coal enterprise in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to five miners, Ukraine's major private energy company, DTEK, announced on Saturday.
The attack caused significant damage to the facility, leading to the immediate suspension of operations. DTEK is currently evaluating the full extent of the damage and is preparing for emergency recovery work as soon as circumstances allow.
The company communicated these developments via Telegram, emphasizing the precarious situation faced by its emergency response teams on the ground.
ALSO READ
-
Putin's New Tax Code: Boosting Russia's Fuel Supplies
-
Global Flashpoints: A Summary of Key Developments Across the World
-
Mali Under Siege: New Wave of Insurgent Attacks Tests Military Control
-
Railway Warfare: The Battle for Locomotive Control
-
High-Stakes Talks: German Chancellor and Ukrainian President Discuss Security Ahead of NATO Summit