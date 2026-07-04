Russia Strikes Eastern Ukraine's Vital Coal Enterprise

A Russian assault on a coal enterprise in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to five miners, Ukraine's major private energy company, DTEK, announced on Saturday.

The attack caused significant damage to the facility, leading to the immediate suspension of operations. DTEK is currently evaluating the full extent of the damage and is preparing for emergency recovery work as soon as circumstances allow.

The company communicated these developments via Telegram, emphasizing the precarious situation faced by its emergency response teams on the ground.