Onion Procurement Price Boost: Government Raises Rates to Support Farmers

The Indian government has increased the procurement price of onions by 13%, effective July 4, 2026. While onion production remains stable, speculative buying and delayed monsoon raise concerns. However, robust mandi arrivals and adequate stock levels in key states ensure market stability amid normal exports and sowing variations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:52 IST
Onion Procurement Price Boost: Government Raises Rates to Support Farmers
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government has announced a 13% increase in the procurement price of onions, raising it from Rs 1,875 to Rs 2,125 per quintal. This decision, effective from July 4, 2026, aims to support farmers and reinforce the Price Stabilisation Buffer effort, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

The Ministry also reports that onion production remains stable, with estimates suggesting 307.37 lakh metric tonnes for 2025-26, nearly matching the previous year's yield. Despite usual price fluctuations, there are no concerns over onion availability, with mandi arrivals exceeding 50,000 metric tonnes nationwide.

Speculative buying spurred by delayed monsoon and lower rainfall hasn't disrupted supply, as stock levels in major states like Maharashtra remain strong. Although onion exports are steady, competition from Pakistan and China is anticipated to slow export momentum temporarily, impacting key markets in the Gulf and Far East.

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