Courageous Eala Topples Swiatek at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek Said Young Filipina Alexandra Eala Showed Courage In The Big Moments To Abruptly End Her Wimbledon Reign In The Third Round On Saturday

Iga Swiatek faced a surprising defeat in the third round of Wimbledon as young Filipina Alexandra Eala showcased bravery in critical moments, ending Swiatek's title defense.

After a nail-biting 84-minute opening set that Swiatek lost in a tiebreaker, Eala gained confidence and executed the biggest upset of the tournament.

Despite an inconsistent year, the six-time major champion remains resolute to improve her form, choosing to 'trust the process' and focus on refining her tennis skills.