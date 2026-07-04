Courageous Eala Topples Swiatek at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek's journey at Wimbledon ended in the third round when she was defeated by Alexandra Eala. Despite a challenging season plagued by inconsistencies, Swiatek expressed determination to refine her game, demonstrating resilience and a commitment to improvement in her sports journey.
Iga Swiatek faced a surprising defeat in the third round of Wimbledon as young Filipina Alexandra Eala showcased bravery in critical moments, ending Swiatek's title defense.
After a nail-biting 84-minute opening set that Swiatek lost in a tiebreaker, Eala gained confidence and executed the biggest upset of the tournament.
Despite an inconsistent year, the six-time major champion remains resolute to improve her form, choosing to 'trust the process' and focus on refining her tennis skills.