Wimbledon Day Six Surprises: Swiatek Out, Krueger Advances

Day six at Wimbledon saw numerous upsets and thrilling matches. Defending champion Iga Swiatek suffered a shocking defeat, while American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger advanced. Arthur Fery emerged as the last Brit standing, with other notable performances from Zverev, Anisimova, Mertens, and Eala, highlighting a day of intense tennis action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Fery Outlasts Bergs Wildcard Arthur Fery | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:37 IST
Wimbledon Day Six Surprises: Swiatek Out, Krueger Advances
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The sixth day of Wimbledon was filled with unexpected outcomes and electrifying performances. The highlight was the surprising exit of defending champion Iga Swiatek, who was defeated by Alexandra Eala. This loss jolted the tournament landscape as Swiatek, last year's titleholder, was a favorite among many.

In other notable matches, wildcard Arthur Fery brought joy to British fans by winning a five-set thriller against Zizou Bergs, securing his place in the fourth round. Meanwhile, American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger made a statement with her advancement, proving that even the underdogs can shine on tennis’s grandest stage.

Elite players like Alexander Zverev and Elise Mertens showcased their prowess, both advancing smoothly in their respective matches, while Madison Keys triumphed over last year's finalist Anisimova in another engaging contest. Wimbledon Day Six has set a thrilling tone for the remainder of the tournament.

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