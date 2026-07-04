Wimbledon Day Six Surprises: Swiatek Out, Krueger Advances

The sixth day of Wimbledon was filled with unexpected outcomes and electrifying performances. The highlight was the surprising exit of defending champion Iga Swiatek, who was defeated by Alexandra Eala. This loss jolted the tournament landscape as Swiatek, last year's titleholder, was a favorite among many.

In other notable matches, wildcard Arthur Fery brought joy to British fans by winning a five-set thriller against Zizou Bergs, securing his place in the fourth round. Meanwhile, American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger made a statement with her advancement, proving that even the underdogs can shine on tennis’s grandest stage.

Elite players like Alexander Zverev and Elise Mertens showcased their prowess, both advancing smoothly in their respective matches, while Madison Keys triumphed over last year's finalist Anisimova in another engaging contest. Wimbledon Day Six has set a thrilling tone for the remainder of the tournament.