Madison Keys Triumphs as Williams Sisters Bow Out at Wimbledon

Madison Keys celebrated Independence Day with a victory over Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Venus and Serena Williams withdrew from their doubles match due to Serena's knee injury. Highlights also included Ashlyn Krueger's advancement and the participation of other American players in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison Keys Celebrated Independence Day On Saturday By Upsetting Sixth Seed And Last Years Runnerup Amanda Anisimova In An Allamerican Thirdround Battle On Centre Court At Wimbledon But There Was No Joy For Us Sisters Venus And Serena Williams Who Pulled Out Of Their Muchanticipated Doubles Match Because Of Serenas Knee Injury The New Jerseyborn Anisimova Looked In Fine Form At The Start Of The Match And Produced A Big Serve That Keys Could Only Dump Into The Net To Win The First Set In Warm Afternoon Sunshine On Centre Court But That Serving Weapon | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:41 IST
Madison Keys Triumphs as Williams Sisters Bow Out at Wimbledon
Madison Keys

Madison Keys marked Independence Day with a significant victory by defeating sixth seed and last year's runner-up, Amanda Anisimova, in an all-American face-off at Wimbledon's Centre Court. Keys overcame a challenging start to emerge victorious with scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

However, the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, were forced to withdraw from their anticipated doubles match. Serena's knee injury, sustained earlier in the tournament, was the cause of their decision. Despite Serena's disappointment expressed on Instagram, their legacy, including six Wimbledon titles, remains celebrated.

Elsewhere, American players made strides, notably Ashlyn Krueger, who advanced to the last 16. Other players, like Emma Navarro and Zachary Svajda, faced tough matches, highlighting the ongoing American presence and competition in the tournament.

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