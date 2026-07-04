Madison Keys Triumphs as Williams Sisters Bow Out at Wimbledon
Madison Keys celebrated Independence Day with a victory over Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Venus and Serena Williams withdrew from their doubles match due to Serena's knee injury. Highlights also included Ashlyn Krueger's advancement and the participation of other American players in the tournament.
Madison Keys marked Independence Day with a significant victory by defeating sixth seed and last year's runner-up, Amanda Anisimova, in an all-American face-off at Wimbledon's Centre Court. Keys overcame a challenging start to emerge victorious with scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
However, the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, were forced to withdraw from their anticipated doubles match. Serena's knee injury, sustained earlier in the tournament, was the cause of their decision. Despite Serena's disappointment expressed on Instagram, their legacy, including six Wimbledon titles, remains celebrated.
Elsewhere, American players made strides, notably Ashlyn Krueger, who advanced to the last 16. Other players, like Emma Navarro and Zachary Svajda, faced tough matches, highlighting the ongoing American presence and competition in the tournament.
ALSO READ
-
Wimbledon Upsets and Triumphs: Eala and Fritz Shine, Swiatek and Rybakina Fall
-
Alexander Zverev's Grass Court Ascent: Can He Conquer Wimbledon?
-
Drama Unfolds at Wimbledon: Eala and Mertens Upset Tennis Titans
-
Arthur Fery's Epic Wimbledon Comeback
-
Alexandra Eala's Wimbledon Triumph: A New National Icon Emerges