Russell's Struggle and Antonelli's Ascent: A British Grand Prix Tale

George Russell grappled with issues at the British Grand Prix, securing only fourth in qualifying. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, his teammate, took pole and won the sprint race, extending his championship lead. Set-up changes troubled Russell, revealing struggles with straight-line speed compared to other Mercedes cars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula One Title Contender George Russell Said He Was Struggling For Straightline Speed After Suffering A Weird Crash In Qualifying At His Home British Grand Prix On Saturday The Mercedes Driver Qualified Only Fourth While Yearold Championshipleading Teammate Kimi Antonelli Secured Pole Position For Sundays Race At Silverstone Winner Of The Previous Round In Austria | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:30 IST
Russell's Struggle and Antonelli's Ascent: A British Grand Prix Tale
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In a dramatic turn of events at the British Grand Prix, Formula One driver George Russell grappled with unexpected challenges during qualifying, securing only the fourth position.

On the other hand, his 19-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli captured pole position and clinched the sprint race victory, thereby fortifying his championship lead to 43 points. Despite strong efforts, Russell's adjustments to the car setup resulted in issues, causing a 'weird' crash at Luffield.

Addressing his struggles, Russell highlighted difficulties with straight-line speed, a performance gap that was not evident in other Mercedes-engine cars. Meanwhile, Antonelli's stunning performance was lauded by both pundits and team leaders.

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