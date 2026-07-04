Haaland's Witty Response Amidst World Cup Golden Boot Race

Erling Haaland humorously engaged with a fan's comment about the Golden Boot race, acknowledging Lionel Messi's current lead. Messi, with 7 goals, is closely followed by Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane. Meanwhile, Messi broke Diego Maradona's assist record in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:22 IST
Haaland's Witty Response Amidst World Cup Golden Boot Race
Norway's Erling Haaland (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In an amusing digital exchange, Norway's star forward Erling Haaland showcased his humor by responding to a fan's comment regarding the highly competitive Golden Boot race. In a light-hearted Snapchat story, Haaland replied "True " to a fan's quip, "Yo, Messi just scored. Don't think you're getting that golden boot, mate."

The Golden Boot competition at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up with Argentina’s Lionel Messi leading with seven goals. Messi's closest competitor is France's Kylian Mbappe, boasting six goals. Erling Haaland and England's Harry Kane also remain contenders, each with five goals. Messi's stellar performance has seen him break the record for most assists in World Cup history, previously held by Diego Maradona, now counting a remarkable nine assists.

During a hard-fought, extra-time match that ended in a 3-2 triumph over Cabo Verde, Messi cemented his place in football history. He not only surpassed Maradona’s assist tally but also became the first player to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches. The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 29th minute during their Round of 32 face-off in Miami, bringing his overall World Cup goal count to 20, firmly establishing himself as one of the tournament's legends.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
3
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026