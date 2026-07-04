Haaland's Witty Response Amidst World Cup Golden Boot Race

In an amusing digital exchange, Norway's star forward Erling Haaland showcased his humor by responding to a fan's comment regarding the highly competitive Golden Boot race. In a light-hearted Snapchat story, Haaland replied "True " to a fan's quip, "Yo, Messi just scored. Don't think you're getting that golden boot, mate."

The Golden Boot competition at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up with Argentina’s Lionel Messi leading with seven goals. Messi's closest competitor is France's Kylian Mbappe, boasting six goals. Erling Haaland and England's Harry Kane also remain contenders, each with five goals. Messi's stellar performance has seen him break the record for most assists in World Cup history, previously held by Diego Maradona, now counting a remarkable nine assists.

During a hard-fought, extra-time match that ended in a 3-2 triumph over Cabo Verde, Messi cemented his place in football history. He not only surpassed Maradona’s assist tally but also became the first player to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches. The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 29th minute during their Round of 32 face-off in Miami, bringing his overall World Cup goal count to 20, firmly establishing himself as one of the tournament's legends.