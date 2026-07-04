Experts Shed Light on E20 Fuel: Dispelling Myths and Highlighting Benefits

As public discussions intensify over fuel efficiency and potential engine damage, veteran experts from the energy sector took the stage on Saturday to clarify India's growing E20 ethanol-blended petrol mandate. Speaking at a high-level briefing in Mumbai, retired BPCL Director R Ramachandran and former IGL Chairman Raj Kumar Dubey dispelled myths by presenting empirical data over anecdotal evidence.

R Ramachandran addressed driver complaints of a 10 percent drop in fuel economy, noting that extensive testing shows only minor mileage impacts. "These issues often arise from older vehicles, city driving habits, or general wear," he noted, emphasizing that these conditions skew perceptions.

Raj Kumar Dubey added that consumers have been unknowingly using E20 for over a year, urging trust in testing agencies over individual opinions. Dubey explained that concerns over older cars built before 2023 are largely unfounded, highlighting minor adjustments needed for outdated vehicles with older rubber parts. "Consider replacing these parts a bit earlier; it's a minor cost for a significant initiative," he said. Environmental concerns over ethanol's water use were also dismissed, with Ramachandran pointing out advances in distillery water recycling.

The policy promises Rs 1.8 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings, said Dubey, who explained how E20 protects the economy against fluctuating crude prices, potentially saving consumers 5 to 7 rupees more per liter. This initiative, he noted, benefits local sugarcane farmers by keeping capital within the domestic market.