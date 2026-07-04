Arthur Fery's Epic Wimbledon Comeback
Arthur Fery, Britain's hopeful, overcame Belgium's Zizou Bergs in a thrilling Wimbledon match, reaching the last 16. Despite challenges, including a nosebleed, Fery, wildcard entrant, emerged victorious in four hours and 38 minutes. Set for ATP Tour regularity, he's the first British wildcard in fourth round since 1993.
In a dramatic Wimbledon spectacle, Britain's Arthur Fery staged an incredible comeback against Belgium's Zizou Bergs, propelling himself into the last 16.
The thrilling match, played in front of a packed Court 18, saw Fery defy the odds, a nosebleed, and a ranking deficit to emerge victorious in a stunning five-set battle, becoming the first British wildcard to reach this stage since 1993.
Fery's triumph was sealed after a grueling four hours and 38 minutes, marking him as a rising star set to break into the ATP Tour's top-100.
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