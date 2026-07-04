Arthur Fery's Epic Wimbledon Comeback

Britains Arthur Fery Kept The Home Flag Flying At Wimbledon As He Defied A Nosebleed In A Thrilling Fightback Against Belgiums Zizou Bergs To Reach The Last On Saturday Fans Crammed Around Court Roared On The Yearold As He Battled Back From Nowhere To Win In The Longest Match So Far At This Years Championships Britain Lost Of Its Singles Starters In Round One And Wildcard Fery Was The Only One To Reach The Third Round He Looked To Be Heading For Defeat Against Th Ranked Bergs When He Trailed By Two Sets To One And A Double Break Of Serve Bergs Tightened Up Though And His Serve Failed Him As Fery Stormed Back To Set Up A Deciding Set In A Raucous Atmosphere

In a dramatic Wimbledon spectacle, Britain's Arthur Fery staged an incredible comeback against Belgium's Zizou Bergs, propelling himself into the last 16.

The thrilling match, played in front of a packed Court 18, saw Fery defy the odds, a nosebleed, and a ranking deficit to emerge victorious in a stunning five-set battle, becoming the first British wildcard to reach this stage since 1993.

Fery's triumph was sealed after a grueling four hours and 38 minutes, marking him as a rising star set to break into the ATP Tour's top-100.