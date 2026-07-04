Vingegaard's Victorious Start: Clinches Tour De France Stage One

Jonas Vingegaard Took An Early Lead In His Quest For A Third Tour De France Title As The Vismalease A Bike Rider Recorded The Fastest Time In Stage One A Km Team Time Trial In Barcelona On Saturday Last Years Runnerup Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard has made an impressive start in his pursuit of a third Tour de France title. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider achieved the fastest time in the opening stage of the race, a 19.6-km team time trial in Barcelona, finishing ahead of key rival Tadej Pogacar.

Vingegaard's victory saw him narrowly surpass Pogacar by 12 seconds, securing the yellow jersey for the first time in three years. Guided by his teammates, Vingegaard led a strong finish, beating Italian Filippo Ganna and other competitors amidst challenging conditions.

This year's Tour kicked off with heightened energy, as teams started at five-minute intervals. Several riders, including Alex Molenaar, Jordan Jegat, and Romain Gregoire, delivered commendable performances, while Paul Seixas made an impressive debut, indicating a thrilling race ahead.