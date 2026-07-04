Vingegaard's Victorious Start: Clinches Tour De France Stage One
Jonas Vingegaard kicks off the Tour de France with a powerful performance in a 19.6-km team time trial, beating competitor Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds. Vingegaard takes the yellow jersey after a significant lead, marking a triumphant return after a few challenging years.
Jonas Vingegaard has made an impressive start in his pursuit of a third Tour de France title. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider achieved the fastest time in the opening stage of the race, a 19.6-km team time trial in Barcelona, finishing ahead of key rival Tadej Pogacar.
Vingegaard's victory saw him narrowly surpass Pogacar by 12 seconds, securing the yellow jersey for the first time in three years. Guided by his teammates, Vingegaard led a strong finish, beating Italian Filippo Ganna and other competitors amidst challenging conditions.
This year's Tour kicked off with heightened energy, as teams started at five-minute intervals. Several riders, including Alex Molenaar, Jordan Jegat, and Romain Gregoire, delivered commendable performances, while Paul Seixas made an impressive debut, indicating a thrilling race ahead.