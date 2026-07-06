Can Pakistan Protect Its Cotton Economy Before Factory Closures Spread Across the Supply Chain?

Pakistan's cotton industry is once again confronting a structural challenge that extends far beyond a dispute over taxation. The closure of several cotton ginning factories in Sindh after the federal government retained an 18% sales tax on cotton ginning in the latest budget has exposed the fragile state of an industry that underpins the country's agriculture, manufacturing, exports, and rural employment. While industry groups argue that the tax has made cotton processing commercially unviable, the crisis also reflects deeper issues, including declining domestic cotton production, climate-related disruptions, rising production costs, and increasing dependence on imported raw materials. Together, these pressures could reshape Pakistan's textile supply chain and influence broader economic policy in the coming years.

A Supply Chain Under Pressure from Farm to Factory

The immediate concern is the disruption of Pakistan's cotton value chain. Cotton ginners serve as the crucial link between farmers and textile mills, processing raw cotton into lint used by the country's textile industry. When ginning factories suspend operations, the entire chain slows down. Farmers may struggle to find buyers for their produce, while textile manufacturers could face delays or shortages in sourcing domestic cotton.

The reported decline in benchmark cotton prices further intensifies the problem. Lower prices reduce farmers' profitability at a time when fertilizer, fuel, electricity, and irrigation costs remain elevated. If growers conclude that cotton is becoming less profitable than alternative crops such as sugarcane, maize, or rice, Pakistan could witness a further decline in cotton acreage in future planting seasons. Such a shift would deepen the country's long-term dependence on imported cotton, increasing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and reducing the competitiveness of domestic textile manufacturers.

The industry's concerns are compounded by reports of extreme weather affecting cotton quality. Climate-related risks have increasingly become an economic issue rather than simply an agricultural one, as lower-quality cotton affects pricing, processing efficiency, and export competitiveness throughout the textile supply chain.

What This Means for Pakistan's Economy

The implications extend well beyond the agricultural sector. Pakistan's textile and apparel industry remains the country's largest export earner, contributing a significant share of merchandise exports and supporting millions of direct and indirect jobs. Any prolonged disruption in cotton availability or rising processing costs could affect textile production, export revenues, and industrial growth.

If domestic cotton output continues to weaken, textile manufacturers may increasingly rely on imported cotton to maintain production. While imports can stabilize factory operations in the short term, they also increase the country's import bill and foreign currency requirements at a time when Pakistan continues to manage fiscal and external financing pressures.

The crisis also raises concerns about rural economic stability. Cotton cultivation supports thousands of farming communities across Sindh and Punjab. Reduced profitability could weaken rural incomes, limit investment in agricultural technology, and slow productivity improvements. Lower agricultural earnings would also affect local businesses, transport operators, and service providers that depend on the cotton economy.

Beyond economics, Pakistan's declining cotton production could gradually reduce its influence in global cotton and textile markets. Competing producers that continue investing in productivity, climate resilience, and value addition may strengthen their market positions while Pakistan struggles to maintain domestic supply.

A Critical Policy Test for Islamabad

For policymakers, the dispute presents a complex policy dilemma rather than a simple taxation issue. On one hand, maintaining the 18% sales tax contributes to government revenue at a time when Pakistan is pursuing fiscal discipline and broader economic reforms. On the other hand, industry representatives argue that the additional tax burden weakens one of the country's most strategically important industries.

The current situation suggests that taxation alone is unlikely to determine the sector's future. Policymakers may need to evaluate whether the existing tax structure unintentionally discourages investment across the cotton value chain while also addressing structural weaknesses such as outdated seed varieties, low farm productivity, inefficient irrigation systems, and inadequate climate adaptation measures.

The crisis also highlights the importance of policy coordination between the agriculture, industry, trade, and finance ministries. Supporting cotton production without improving processing efficiency or strengthening export competitiveness would provide only limited benefits. Likewise, industrial incentives may have little impact if farmers continue shifting away from cotton cultivation because of weak returns.

Another emerging policy challenge involves market transparency. The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association's warning against misleading online price information illustrates how inaccurate digital market signals can distort farmer decisions and create additional volatility. Strengthening market information systems could become an increasingly important element of agricultural policy.

What Stakeholders Should Watch Next

The coming months will determine whether the current dispute develops into a broader structural crisis or prompts meaningful reforms. Farmers will closely monitor whether cotton prices recover enough to justify future cultivation. Ginners will assess whether processing operations become financially sustainable under the existing tax regime. Textile manufacturers will evaluate whether domestic cotton supplies remain reliable or whether greater reliance on imports becomes necessary.

Financial institutions and investors will also watch whether continued uncertainty reduces investment in cotton processing, storage, logistics, and agricultural modernization. Development partners may view the situation as evidence that Pakistan needs greater investment in climate-resilient agriculture, improved seed technology, digital market systems, and supply chain modernization rather than relying solely on fiscal interventions.

For the government, the challenge will be balancing revenue generation with protecting an industry that contributes significantly to exports, employment, and rural livelihoods. Future decisions on taxation, agricultural incentives, climate adaptation, and industrial competitiveness will determine whether Pakistan can reverse the long-term decline in cotton production or continue losing ground to competing cotton-producing nations.

Ultimately, the factory closures in Sindh should not be viewed merely as an isolated industry protest against taxation. They reflect broader structural vulnerabilities within Pakistan's agricultural and industrial economy. Addressing those weaknesses will require coordinated reforms that improve productivity, strengthen climate resilience, enhance market transparency, and create a policy environment capable of sustaining both cotton farming and textile manufacturing. The response to this crisis may therefore become an important indicator of Pakistan's broader strategy for protecting export competitiveness while pursuing fiscal stability.