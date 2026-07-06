ADB Backs Palau With $12.5 Million for Fiscal and Climate Reforms

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $12.5 million in concessional financing for Palau, supporting a new round of reforms designed to strengthen the country's public finances, improve climate resilience and create a stronger foundation for long-term economic growth.

The financing will support the second phase of the Strengthening Fiscal Resilience for Sustainable Development Program, which focuses on improving government institutions while helping Palau prepare for future economic and environmental challenges. The initiative is expected to strengthen fiscal sustainability by improving public financial management, debt management, tax administration and domestic resource mobilization. It will also enhance planning systems and trade facilitation, allowing the government to manage public resources more efficiently while supporting national development priorities. ADB said the reforms will increase Palau's ability to secure funding for resilience projects and deliver key commitments under its national development strategies, providing greater financial stability for the island nation.

Climate adaptation and sustainable tourism remain key priorities

The program also places significant emphasis on climate resilience, helping Palau strengthen its ability to respond to natural hazards that increasingly threaten small island nations. The financing will support the implementation of the country's updated climate policy by improving planning and budgeting systems that take disaster risks into account. State governments will receive support to integrate resilience measures into land-use planning and future development projects, reducing vulnerability to extreme weather events while encouraging more sustainable growth.

Alongside climate action, the financing reinforces the Palau Sustainable Tourism Strategy 2025–2028, recognising tourism as one of the country's most important economic sectors. The strategy seeks to ensure that tourism growth protects Palau's internationally recognised marine ecosystems and natural environment while continuing to generate jobs and income for local communities.

ADB highlights Palau's reform progress

ADB said Palau has made steady progress in recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by the return of international tourism and ongoing government reforms.

ADB North Pacific Advisor Aziz Haydarov praised the country's commitment to strengthening fiscal sustainability, building resilience against natural hazards and creating conditions for long-term economic development. He said the latest financing will help reinforce the institutions and systems that support sustainable growth while improving Palau's ability to respond to future economic disruptions and environmental pressures.

By combining stronger financial governance with climate resilience and sustainable tourism, the program is expected to help Palau build a more stable economy while protecting the natural resources that remain central to the country's future development.