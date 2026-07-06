Victoria Delmon Named World Bank Group Head in Mongolia

The World Bank Group has appointed Victoria Delmon as its new Country Manager for Mongolia, bringing together leadership of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) under a single country-level role to strengthen support for the country's public and private sectors. Based in Ulaanbaatar, Delmon will lead the World Bank Group's operations in Mongolia, guiding its engagement with the government and businesses as the country works to diversify its economy, attract more private investment and generate quality employment opportunities.

Speaking after her appointment, Delmon said Mongolia's rich natural resources provide a strong platform for expanding private investment and building a more resilient economy. She said the World Bank Group will continue working closely with both the government and the private sector to improve the investment climate, mobilise capital and support reforms that encourage sustainable economic growth and job creation. The appointment reflects the World Bank Group's broader approach of aligning its institutions more closely at the country level, allowing public and private sector expertise to work together in addressing development priorities.

Three decades of global infrastructure experience

Delmon brings more than 30 years of international experience covering infrastructure finance, project development, mergers and acquisitions, policy reform and public-private partnerships. Her work has spanned Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

She joined the World Bank in 2006 as Senior Counsel in the Legal Vice Presidency in Washington, D.C., before moving into the Water Global Practice. In 2020, she joined IFC as Manager for Upstream and Advisory in Infrastructure for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

During her time at IFC, she led teams focused on identifying investment opportunities, creating new markets and developing infrastructure projects capable of attracting private financing across the region, including several initiatives involving Mongolia.

Strong background in infrastructure and policy reform

Before joining the World Bank Group, Delmon worked with the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London and later served as international counsel at utility company Veolia Environnement. Her career has combined legal expertise with practical experience in infrastructure development, helping governments and investors structure complex projects.

She has also contributed extensively to academic and professional literature, serving as co-editor of the book International Project Finance and PPPs while co-authoring publications on private participation in infrastructure, commercial finance and incentive-based regulation.

Delmon holds a Master of Arts in Law from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Her appointment comes as Mongolia continues pursuing reforms to strengthen economic resilience, expand investment opportunities and create sustainable long-term growth.