ADB Approves $10 Million Grant to Strengthen Tuvalu's Maritime Lifeline

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $10 million grant for Tuvalu to strengthen the operation and maintenance of its maritime transport network, helping keep vital sea links running safely while improving access to essential services and supporting the country's economic growth. The funding comes through the Asian Development Fund (ADF), which provides grants to the poorest and most vulnerable countries across Asia and the Pacific. The new grant will establish a small expenditure financing facility dedicated to maintaining transport projects that have already been supported by ADB.

A major part of the funding will cover preventive maintenance and the renewal of class certification for the Manu Sina passenger and cargo vessel, which plays a central role in connecting the capital, Funafuti, with Tuvalu's outer islands. Regular maintenance will help ensure the vessel continues operating safely and reliably while extending its service life. The project will also strengthen asset management systems, allowing transport infrastructure to be managed more efficiently over the long term.

Sea transport remains the country's essential lifeline

For Tuvalu, maritime transport is not simply one travel option among many. It is the only practical way to connect Funafuti with the country's outer islands, which are located between 118 and 457 kilometres from the capital. Reliable shipping services are therefore essential for daily life, allowing residents to travel, transport goods and maintain links with government and public services.

The improved transport system will make it easier for communities to reach markets, hospitals, schools and other essential facilities while supporting businesses that depend on regular shipping services. Stable maritime connections also strengthen supply chains and reduce disruptions that can affect remote island communities.

ADB highlights long-term support for Pacific resilience

ADB said the investment reflects the important role played by the Asian Development Fund in helping Pacific island nations build resilient infrastructure despite their limited financial resources and unique geographic challenges.

Regional Director of ADB's Pacific Subregional Office Azusa Sato said the grant demonstrates how ADF financing supports sustainable and inclusive development by helping countries maintain critical transport services rather than only funding new infrastructure. She added that the fund remains one of the Pacific region's most significant sources of development finance, enabling vulnerable nations such as Tuvalu to invest in stronger and more resilient futures.

With the latest grant, Tuvalu is expected to strengthen the reliability of its maritime transport system, ensuring communities across its scattered islands remain connected while supporting trade, public services and economic development for years to come.