Qatar Resumes Maritime Activities Amidst Regional Tensions

Qatar Said On Sunday That Maritime Activities Would Resume With Immediate Effect

The State of Qatar has announced the immediate resumption of maritime activities, as stated by the Transport Ministry on platform X.

This decision marks a reversal of the June 29 advisory that had temporarily halted sailing and fishing activities following the death of a Qatari national due to regional conflicts. Commercial shipping was not affected by the suspension.

The ministry has called on maritime vessel operators to strictly adhere to all existing regulations to ensure the highest levels of safety and security during their operations.