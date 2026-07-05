South Korea's Ambitious Future Fund to Drive Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom
South Korea plans to establish a future fund with extra tax revenues from the semiconductor boom to invest in growth engines, support younger generations, and address inequality. This initiative seeks to strengthen national competitiveness and drive long-term growth through support for major investment projects.
South Korea has announced a bold plan to create a future fund using surplus tax revenue from the booming semiconductor industry, aiming to foster new growth engines and support youth. Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik revealed the strategy during a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party.
The fund, dubbed the 'Future Response Fund,' is envisaged as a vital tool to finance significant national projects and maintain South Korea's competitive edge globally. Key focuses include addressing economic polarization, and providing housing and startup support for individuals in their 20s and 30s.
The proposal comes alongside President Lee Jae Myung's recent unveiling of three large-scale industrial projects centered on semiconductors, AI, and data centers, involving massive investments by major corporations. Prime Minister Han Sung-sook emphasized the need for a collaborative effort among government, party, and private sectors to realize these ambitions.