South Korea's Ambitious Future Fund to Drive Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom

South Korea Plans To Establish A Future Fund Using Extra Tax Revenue Generated By A Semiconductor Boom To Invest In Growth Engines

South Korea has announced a bold plan to create a future fund using surplus tax revenue from the booming semiconductor industry, aiming to foster new growth engines and support youth. Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik revealed the strategy during a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party.

The fund, dubbed the 'Future Response Fund,' is envisaged as a vital tool to finance significant national projects and maintain South Korea's competitive edge globally. Key focuses include addressing economic polarization, and providing housing and startup support for individuals in their 20s and 30s.

The proposal comes alongside President Lee Jae Myung's recent unveiling of three large-scale industrial projects centered on semiconductors, AI, and data centers, involving massive investments by major corporations. Prime Minister Han Sung-sook emphasized the need for a collaborative effort among government, party, and private sectors to realize these ambitions.