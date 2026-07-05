South Korea's Ambitious Future Fund to Drive Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom

South Korea plans to establish a future fund with extra tax revenues from the semiconductor boom to invest in growth engines, support younger generations, and address inequality. This initiative seeks to strengthen national competitiveness and drive long-term growth through support for major investment projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Plans To Establish A Future Fund Using Extra Tax Revenue Generated By A Semiconductor Boom To Invest In Growth Engines | Updated: 05-07-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 14:11 IST
South Korea's Ambitious Future Fund to Drive Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom

South Korea has announced a bold plan to create a future fund using surplus tax revenue from the booming semiconductor industry, aiming to foster new growth engines and support youth. Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik revealed the strategy during a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party.

The fund, dubbed the 'Future Response Fund,' is envisaged as a vital tool to finance significant national projects and maintain South Korea's competitive edge globally. Key focuses include addressing economic polarization, and providing housing and startup support for individuals in their 20s and 30s.

The proposal comes alongside President Lee Jae Myung's recent unveiling of three large-scale industrial projects centered on semiconductors, AI, and data centers, involving massive investments by major corporations. Prime Minister Han Sung-sook emphasized the need for a collaborative effort among government, party, and private sectors to realize these ambitions.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Global
4
Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026