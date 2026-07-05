High Seas Drama: Cargo Vessel Attack Near Yemen
A cargo vessel was reportedly attacked 30 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, triggering a distress alert. Unknown armed assailants are suspected. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations is investigating, advising caution and prompt reporting of suspicious activities to ensure maritime safety in the volatile region.
A distress alert was raised by a cargo vessel 30 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported Sunday. The ship was allegedly under attack by unidentified armed assailants at the time of the alert.
Authorities are now underway with an investigation to determine the specifics of the incident and the perpetrators involved. In response to the unfolding situation, cargo vessel operators in the area have been advised to exercise heightened caution.
In its advisory, the UKMTO urged operators to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and ensure the safety of maritime navigation in the vicinity, highlighting the persistent threats present in the waters off Yemen.